2019 Toyota Camry launch in January 2019: What’s new in more powerful Honda Accord rival!

The 2019 Toyota Camry will launch in India this January, relieving the existing car of a 6-year long tenure in India, albeit, with a major update in 2015, that brought in the Camry Hybrid which was quite the success in its segment. Sources close to the developments have confirmed that India will get the all-new Eighth generation of the Toyota Camry, this January. The new car is based on a slightly reframed version of Toyota’s New Global Architecture (TNGA) called the GA-K platform which is shared with the Lexus ES300h. Thanks to the new architecture, the Camry will be longer, wider and lower than the car it will replace. Even the wheelbase has been upped by 50 mm to liberate space in the cabin. Despite the significant increase in dimensions, the Toyota is still not heavier but gets better NVH controlled and added aural insulation.

The design is more or less new as well. Toyota has managed to retain the core design philosophy of the Camry but in line with the companies new Keen Look Design language making it sleeker and doing a great job of hiding their dimensions. The horizontal line now gets the added V-shape element under the grille, like the Lexus, the Toyota also get an extended grille on the lower bumper with louvres for air-intake. The new design language has also given way to new shut lines a sharper tail-piece design and sleeker headlamps and tail-lamps with prominent shutlines along the body making it look more aggressive and slightly sportier than the squared off design of the previous car.

Under the hood, the 8-generation of Camry like the car it replaces will be offered with and without a hybrid option. It will be powered by a reworked version of the 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol unit from the previous car and makes 176hp and 221Nm of torque. The hybrid will get a 118 hp electric motor that runs in conjuncture with the petrol mill, bringing the combined output to an electronically limited 208 hp. A newer generation of Toyota’s Hybrid technology will feature on this car in the form of Toyota Hybrid System II, which is slightly lighter and see the battery unit moving from the trunk to the floor under the rear seat. The motor will be mated to an eight-speed torque converter for the standard, but the hybrid powertrain is mated to a CVT with paddle shifters.