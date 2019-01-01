2019 to begin with two highly-anticipated car launches the same day: Tata Harrier & new Maruti Suzuki WagonR

It's a new day, a new year and the automobile industry has its sleeves rolled up to jump right in. And, we are here to bring you all the news and updates. So, here we go. The very first month of 2019 will see the launch of two highly-anticipated cars and the two will roll out on the same day. Maruti Suzuki is set to launch the upgraded version of its ever-popular hatchback WagonR and Tata Motors will launch its most premium SUV yet, the Harrier. While our Ed has driven the Tata Harrier and you can read the review here, the WagonR launch will bring with itself a set of new details.

Tata Harrier and new Maruti Suzuki WagonR will both launch on 23 January. The Harrier was first unveiled during the 2018 Auto Expo as a concept called H5X. It will the first Tata Motors's product to be based on a platform with tech from Land Rover. The new WagonR is already on sale in international markets and it is yet to be seen how much of the international specs will be brought in India.

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier is underpinned by a new modular platform called Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced’ Architecture or simply OMEGA Platform (ΩARC). The new ΩARC is derived from the same platform that underpins the Land Rover Discovery Sport.

The Harrier will be powered by a 140 hp, 2.0-litre Fiat-sourced diesel motor that Tata Motors’ is calling the Kryotech 2.0. It features an 8.8-inch infotainment display and a 7.0-inch digital MID and both screens are capable of displaying information such as navigation, music and other infotainment data.

New Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The new Wagon R and the Wagon R Stingray will be based on Maruti Suzuki’s Heartect Platform. This also means that the Wagon R will be 3395 mm long, 1475 mm wide, and 1650 mm tall. The Wagon R also benefits from a longer wheelbase at 2460 mm.

The all-new Maruti Suzuki WagonR is expected to be powered by the 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine that also powers the current generation of WagonR, however, it is likely the tuning will be tweaked for the new model for better efficiency. The current model of Wagon R gets 67 bhp and 90 Nm. Expect the new one to be available in both manual and automatic variants.

Tata Harrier will primarily compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Jeep Compass, and is expected to carry a starting price tag of Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Maruti Suzuki WagonR compete its decades-old rival Hyundai Santro with prices expected to be slightly higher than the current model.