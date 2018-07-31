2019 Suzuki Vitara facelift officially revealed: Suzuki’s flagship SUV updated inside out

Suzuki Motor Corporation has just taken the wraps off the new Vitara facelift ahead of its official launch. The SUV will make its global debut in September this year and receives cosmetic and tech updates. After entering its third generation, the Suzuki Vitara has been the company's best selling model for the UK. The new 2019 Suzuki Vitara facelift gets subtle exterior changes in order to look fresher than before. The SUV gets revised bumper and headlamp cluster and grille has also been reworked. The tail lights are also new and these now look more premium than before. The interiors of the new 2019 Suzuki Vitara make use of better quality materials. The dashboard uses soft-touch material and the instrument cluster now gets a coloured screen.

2019 Suzuki Vitara facelift instrument cluster

In terms of features, the top-spec SZ5 variant gets automatic emergency braking as standard. Moreover, the said trim also gets features like traffic sign recognition, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning and rear cross traffic alert. Powering the new 2019 Suzuki Vitara are 1.0-litre and 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engines. The latter is the same unit that does duty on the S-Cross sold in the international markets. While the 1.0-litre engine is good for churning out a maximum power output of 109 bhp, the 1.4-litre unit makes out 138 bhp. Suzuki has ditched the 1.6-litre engine on the Vitara and the 1.0-litre unit comes as its replacement.

2019 Suzuki Vitara facelift tail lamp

The prices for the new 2019 Suzuki Vitara will be revealed on the launch date. Expect a slight premium over the price of the present day model that starts at £16,000 or Rs 14.41 lakh. The deliveries are expected to start in September soon after the launch. As far as India launch is concerned, currently there is a faint chance that the SUV will make its way to India anytime soon.

Previously, the Suzuki Vitara was sold in India as Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara till 2015 but failed to do wonders for the company due to its high price tag that was a result of the car being imported through the CBU (Completely Built Unit) route. The new Suzuki Vitara can only be a hit in India if the company considers the local assembling in order to bring the price to a competitive price-point.