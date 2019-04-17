2019 Suzuki GSX-S750 launched in India at Rs 7.46 lakh: Gets two new colour options

2019 Suzuki GSX-S750 has been launched in India at Rs 746,513 (ex-showroom Delhi), which is only about Rs 1000 more than the previous model. The 2019 GSX-S750 comes in two new colour options - Metallic Matt Black and Pearl Glacier White, along with updated graphics as well. It will be available at all Suzuki Big Bike dealerships across India. While Suzuki retailed litre-class motorcycles in India, the GSX-S750 was the first middle-weight motorcycle to launch under Suzuki's lineup in the country in April 2018. It drummed up a lot of attention as a capable streetfighter with an attractive price tag.

2019 Suzuki GSX-S750 will come powered by a four-stroke, liquid-cooled DOHC, 749cc inline four engine that puts out 112.4 bhp at 10,500 rpm and 81 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm. The 2019 GSX-S750 comes with a host of features including three-level traction control, ABS, and a digital instrument console, and runs on Bridgestone Battlax S21 tyres.

2019 Suzuki GSX-S750 in Metallic Matt Black

“We are delighted to bring the 2019 edition of GSX-750 in two new color schemes along with the exciting graphics to build up the style quotient and make it more appealing,” Devashish Handa, Vice-President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd said.

“We are confident that the exclusivity and the new style will enhance the charisma of the apex predator rider. Since its launch last year, Suzuki GSX-S750 has received an overwhelming response and we wish to continue the momentum with the latest offering.”

The suspension system of the Suzuki GSX-S750 comprises of KYB upside down forks up front along with a monoshock at the rear. The Suzuki GSX-S750 primarily challenges the likes of the Kawasaki Z900 and Triumph Street Triple S and undercuts the two in terms of pricing. While the Z900 can be yours for a price of Rs 7.68 lakh, the Street Triple S will set you back by Rs 8.62 lakh.