2019 Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo edition launched at Rs 11.16 lakh: New Infotainment, Features and interiors!

Skoda Auto has launched the 2019 Edition of the Rapid Monte Carlo edition in India with a floor price of Rs 11.16 lakh ex-showroom India. According to Skoda, this special edition of the Monte Carlo range pays tribute to Skoda’s motorsport heritage through one of the world’s most iconic rally called the Monte Carlo Rally, organised by Automobile Club de Monaco. The newest edition of the Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo is priced at about Rs 41,000 more than the outgoing model that was launched in 2017. The special edition which gets some cosmetic additions can be bought with either a TDI diesel and 1.6-litre MPI petrol engines.

To list them out, the 2019 Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo Edition gets a black radiator grille, gloss black mirrors and quartz-cut projector headlights and LED daytime running lights. Additionally, the special edition gets 16-inch alloy wheels, gloss black vinyl on the B-pillars with Monte Carlo flag badge, black roof foil, a blacked out tailgate spoiler and a black grained diffuser. On the interiors, the Monte Carlo gets a three-spoke SuperSport flat-bottom steering wheel and gear knob finished in black perforated leather lined with red stitching. The centre console gets a piano black finish with rally-style, ribbed stainless steel foot pedals and scuff plates with Monte Carlo inscription. If you’d like one of them, Skoda have only one colour on offer, ie Flash Red!

"We are glad to re-introduce the Monte Carlo marque in India. The RAPID Monte Carlo offers a compelling combination of the brand's emotive design, exquisite interiors, leading safety as well as intelligent connectivity features. It is positioned at the upper end of its segment and targets discerning customers who want a premium experience." commented, Zac Hollis, director, Sales, service and marketing, Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd.

The 2019 Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo Edition gets a few exclusive features too, topping the list is a new 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system named 'Drive', which features SmartLink and Mirrorlink with Apple Carplay and Android Auto integration. The standard features list also includes intelligent Rain Sensing Wiper system, cruise control, a multifunctional display, height and length adjustable steering wheel, adjustable headrests and foldable armrests, tinted windows and windscreen and a rearview camera.

