2019 Renault Kwid spotted: Maruti Alto rival to soon get a major makeover

Though the Maruti Suzuki Alto has always stood as the leader in the entry-level vehicle segment in India, the Renault Kwid took no time in becoming a popular choice, especially for the urban buyer. The biggest USP that this car has is its SUV inspired looks along with segment first features such as a touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. With new emission and safety regulations coming in, Renault is soon going to introduce a mid-life update for this entry-level offering. The testing for the same has already commenced and recently the same was caught testing on the Pune-Bangalore highway by a Team-BHP forum member.

The 2019 Kwid is going to get a significant makeover in terms of its exterior design. These spy shots suggest that the majority of these changes will be concentrated on its front fascia. Though the test vehicle seen in the images is under heavy camouflage, it is quite evident that its design resembles with K-ZE, the electric iteration of the Kwid which was recently unveiled at the 2019 Shanghai auto show. It comes with a dual-headlamp set-up with the upper unit being the LED daytime running lights and the lower one being the main headlamp unit.

The new Kwid is going to get a revised front bumper, a new twin-slat grille along with a redesigned rear bumper along with some minor changes to the taillamps. Apart from this, the overall silhouette of this entry-level hatchback will remain the same as before. On the inside, the 2019 Renault Kwid is going to retain its current dashboard layout. Even its feature list, which includes a touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster, is likely to remain the same. It already comes with the required list of standard safety features.

Apart from this, another major upgrade for the new Kwid is going to be in terms of its structural rigidity. Renault is going to stiffen up the chassis with the required reinforcements in order for this vehicle to meet the upcoming safety regulations which become fully applicable starting October 2019.

The engine specifications of the 2019 Renault Kwid will remain the same as before. However, the engines i.e. the 0.8-litre and the 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol units will be upgraded in order to meet the upcoming BS-6 emission regulations. The Kwid will continue to be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox. In addition to this, there will be a 5-speed AMT unit on offer as well. Prices of the upgraded model are likely to go up.

