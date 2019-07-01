2019 Renault Duster facelift teased: Launch expected this month

The new 2019 Renault Duster facelift has been teased for the first time. The brand has released the teaser image of the new model on its social media platforms. The teaser by Renault India only shows the front portion of the upcoming SUV. Going by the image, the upcoming Renault Duster facelift will get projector headlamps along with a new chrome finished grille. This is not the first time that anything regarding the new Renault Duster facelift is up on the web. A few days back, the new Duster was snapped completely undisguised revealing the exact changes on offer. You can see the pictures of the same with all the details on the link below.

Apart from the new headlamps and grille, the 2019 Duster facelift will also get revised bumper and bonnet. Apart from this, the design of the alloy wheels is also new and the rear tailgate gets plastic cladding for a better visual appeal. It is not just the exterior of the Renault Duster facelift that will be updated as the SUV is expected to get better-equipped cabin too. The touchscreen infotainment system is expected to be updated with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

Powering the new Renault Duster facelift will be the same engine options. That being said, the 2019 Duster will get a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. However, with the latest announcement by Renault to not upgrade its 1.5-litre K9K diesel engine to BS-VI emission norms, there is a possibility that the 2019 Duster will be offered with a petrol engine option only. But then again, this is something that we will get to know with time. Transmission options for the new Renault Duster facelift will most likely include a five-speed manual or CVT for the petrol version and a six-speed manual or AMT for the diesel engine option.

The launch of the 2019 Renault Duster facelift will likely take place in the coming days. Expect the prices to be considerably higher than the existing model. Catch the latest auto news and reviews on our official Express Drives YouTube channel.