2019 Range Rover Evoque unveiled: Looks like a baby Velar, here’s what the new Rangie has to offer

The new 2019 Range Rover Evoque has been finally unveiled and at the first glance, the SUV will come across as a baby Velar to you. The reason behind is that the new Evoque gets the similar fascia with the sleek LED headlamps and tail lamps. With that being said, the new 2019 Range Rover Evoque looks a lot sharper when compared to the outgoing model. The new Range Rover Evoque is built on the company's mixed metal Premium Transverse architecture and offers more space on the inside to the occupants. The second generation Evoque now offers more premium interiors as well as it offers the customers multiple options in terms of fabric. Customers can choose between Eucalyptus Textile, Kvadrat wool blend and Dinamica Suedecloth as alternatives to leather.

Powering the new Rangie is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that comes with mild hybrid technology. The motor is good for churning out respective power and torque of 197 bhp and 280 Nm. A first for Land Rover, the mild hybrid technology shuts down the engine when the vehicle is running below 17 kmph and the driver applies the brakes. The new Evoque comes with a standard Terrain Response system that automatically detects the surface on which the vehicle is being driven on and then automatically adjusts the driving characteristics of the SUV.

The new Evoque comes with a Clear Sight Rear view mirror that converts the mirrors into an HD screen when engaged. Previewed as the Transparent bonnet by Land Rover in the year 2014, the new Evoque gets this feature in the form of Clear sight ground technology thereby enabling the driver to see through the hood. Other highlights on the new 2019 Range Rover Evoque include optional twin touchscreens, InControl Touch pro infotainment system along with 16-way seating controls. More on the new 2019 Range Rover Evoque to be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us!