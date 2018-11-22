2019 Range Rover Evoque teased again ahead of tonight’s unveiling: What to expect from Audi Q5 rival

The final teaser image of the new 2019 Range Rover Evoque is out ahead of tonight's unveiling event. In the teaser image, the luxury SUV has been blurred out but one can see the silhouette and the styling to get a clear idea of how the new Evoque will look like. Take a look at the image and you will instantly notice that there won't be any major design changes in terms of visuals when compared to the present day Evoque. In fact, the side profile of the new Evoque looks almost the same as the current model. The new 2019 Range Rover Evoque has been spotted testing multiple times in the past and the car will most likely borrow design cues from the Velar. With that being said, the new Evoque is expected to get a sharper fascia. Speaking of powertrain, the new 2019 Range Rover Evoque is expected to use the same engines from the current models.

While the existing 2.0-litre petrol engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 239 bhp and 340 Nm, the 2.0-litre diesel motor sheds out 179 bhp and 430 Nm. In terms of features, the new Evoque is expected to get some new ones in the form of the company's new adaptive cruise control, all-digital instrument cluster, semi-autonomous driving, lane keep assist and more.

Bookings for the new Range Rover Evoque will begin during its world debut in London. India launch of the new 2019 Range Rover is expected to take place sometime in early 2019. First launched 10 years back, the second generation model of the Range Rover Evoque is expected to demand a slightly higher price tag than the existing one once launched. The new Evoque will rub shoulders against the likes of the new Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Lexus NX 300h in the high-end premium SUV territory. Stay tuned for more details on the new 2019 Range Rover Evoque!