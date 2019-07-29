2019 Porsche Macan SUV launched in India at Rs 69.98 lakh

Porsche Macan was first introduced globally in 2014 and soon after, Porsche began retail of its compact SUV in India. And now, the 2019 version has been launched in two variants in the country with prices starting at Rs 69.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for Macan and Macan S starts at Rs 85.03 lakh,(ex-showroom). As a mid-life cycle update, the 2019 Macan has received a host of changes to the exterior and the feature line up in the cabin as well that bring it up to speed with the other latest Porsche models. The 2019 model is more of a facelift and more drastic changes are expected to be introduced in the next-generation Macan which will likely be all-electric.

Porsche Macan also happens to be the most affordable car in the German manufacturer’s lineup and is positioned below the Porsche 718 Cayman sports car. The Macan competes with the likes of Jaguar F-Pace, Range Rover Velar and the sporty Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe.

2019 Porsche Macan in its standard form is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine that develops 248 hp and 370 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the more powerful Macan S is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 which churns out 354 hp and 480 Nm of torque. Both these engines are paired with a 7-speed twin-clutch PDK and all-wheel-drive is offered as standard. Porsche also offers Sport Chrono package as options with both variants.

The package includes features like launch control, driving modes, upgraded gearbox maps for faster gearshifts, sportier response, dynamic transmission mounts and a lap timer stop-watch. Other mechanical optional equipment for the Macan include air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management.

A sportier version of the Porsche Macan called Macan Turbo is available in international markets, however, Porsche India has not launched it here. It may be launched at a later stage depending upon customer demand. Also, Porsche is gradually discontinuing its diesel lineup and the Macan will not get a diesel option.

In terms of design and styling, the updated Porsche Macan features a more aggressive front grille and side ducts on the front bumper and the headlamps are LED similar to the ones found in the new 911. At the rear, the design has been revised with LED lights running across the width of the tailgate like the new Cayenne and 911 models.

On the inside, the Macan comes equipped with a revamped dash but continued with the same centre console which is littered with buttons. The Macan gets an all-new 10.9-inch infotainment system that uses the latest version of Porsche Communication Management System. The system is equipped with online navigation, a three-zone climate control system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay as well as cruise control.