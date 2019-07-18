2019 Porsche Macan India launch on July 29: Know the price of this ‘affordable’ SUV

Porsche has confirmed that the Macan mid-size SUV will be launched in India on July 29. The Porsche Macan is expected to be offered in two variants – Macan and Macan S, and prices may start from Rs 70 lakh.

The Porsche Macan was first introduced globally in 2014 and arrived at Indian shores soon after. Now for the 2019 model year, the Macan has been given a significant mid-life cycle update with new styling, technology and features to bring it in line with the latest generation Porsche models. While this is only a facelift for the Macan, the next generation will be an all-electric model.

The Macan is the most affordable Porsche in the line up as it sits below the 718 Cayman sports car. The new model which is to be launched in India is already on sale in international markets. The Macan in its standard form will come with a 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine that develops 248hp and 370Nm of torque. While the more powerful Macan S is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 which churns out 354hp and 480Nm of torque. Both these engines will come with the 7-speed twin-clutch PDK and all-wheel-drive will be offered as standard. Both these models will be offered with the Porsche Sport Chrono package as options which include features like launch control, driving modes, upgraded gearbox maps for faster gearshifts, sportier response, dynamic transmission mounts and a lap timer stop-watch. Other mechanical optional equipment for the Macan include air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management.

At launch, the sportier Macan Turbo will not be offered, although Porsche may introduce the model at a later stage depending on customer demand. As for the diesel model, following the dieselgate emission scandal, Porsche is gradually discontinuing its entire diesel line up and the Macan will not be introduced with a diesel engine in India.

As for the new styling, the updated Porsche Macan features a more aggressive front grille and side ducts on the front bumper. The lighting equipment in the headlamps is all-new LEDs similar to the ones found in the new 911. At the rear, the design has been revised with the LED lights running across the width of the tailgate like the new Cayenne and 911 models. On the inside, the Macan comes equipped with a revamped dash but continued with the same centre console which is littered with buttons. The Macan gets an all-new 10.9-inch infotainment system that uses the latest version of Porsche Communication Management System. The system is equipped with online navigation, a three-zone climate control system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay as well as cruise control.

The Macan is expected to be more affordable than before with prices starting from Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom). The Macan will directly rival the Jaguar F-Pace, Range Rover Velar and the sporty Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe.