2019 MINI John Cooper Works to launch in India on 9th May: More on this British hot hatch

MINI John Cooper Works is all set to launch in India on 9 May, just some months after making its global debut as the most powerful hatchback in the lineup. Changes on the new 2019 MINI John Cooper Works are mostly mechanical and it remains largely the same cosmetically. MINI unveiled the 2019 JCW hatch and convertible in December last year.

They are both equipped with the brand’s 2.0-litre 231 hp four-cylinder engine with MINI TwinPower Turbo technology. While the international-spec JCW hatch comes with a 6-speed manual and an optional 8-speed automatic transmission, the India-spec version may not get a manual.

The MINI John Cooper Works Hatch accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds. Standard specification includes Sport suspension with 17-inch John Cooper Works alloy wheels, sports braking system and John Cooper Works Aerodynamic Kit.

John Cooper Works Hatch also benefits from Piano Black exterior and interior trim, Dinamica Leather John Cooper Works Bucket Seats and 17” Track Spoke Alloy Wheels in Black as part of the standard specification.

MINI John Cooper Works models also enjoy standard-fit front and rear LED lights, automatic headlights with rain sensors, MINI Excitement Pack including ambient interior lighting, exterior MINI Logo projection and more.

Both models have been equipped with petrol particulate filters from March 2019 production. With this, all of MINI’s petrol models now feature particulate filters as part of their exhaust technology, therefore reducing particulate matter emissions across the MINI range. The petrol particulate filter is integrated into the standard sports exhaust system, which makes it compliant with Euro 6d-TEMP emission standard.

The 2019 Mini John Cooper Works will be sold in limited numbers in India and is expected to be priced at about Rs 40 lakh. At this price point, it rivals the likes of Mercedes-Benz A-Class and Volvo V40.