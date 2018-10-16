2019 MG SUV to take on Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson: Larger in Size and 7-seats too!

As the 2019 deadline rushes towards us, more details on the upcoming MG SUV are emerging. MG motors released the first silhouette images of the upcoming SUV expected in 2019 yesterday at a press briefing in Shanghai China saying that it would be set to launch no later than the second quarter of 2019, ie sometime in the middle of next year. Now while we had all thought the first SUV would take on the C-SUV segment fighting it out with the likes of the Tata Harrier, the Jeep Compass, Hyundai’s Creta and even the KIA SP Concept based SUV. However, now new details are emerging that suggests that MG first SUV will actually be much larger than the full-sized SUVs currently on sale in India the likes of the Honda CR-V and the Hyundai Tucson. In fact, our reports from the briefing in Shanghai suggest that MG motor is also mulling over the idea of a 7-seat option.

That said the MG RX5 that we assumed would be the base for MGs first SUV competes with the likes of the Tucson, Honda CR-V and the KIA Sportage in international markets. Thus signifying that the MG SUV coming to India in 2019 will be a little more than loosely based on the MG SUV that is already on sale internationally. The 2018 version of the SUV is available internationally with two petrol powertrains, a 1.5-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre petrol, both turbo-charged. However, we expect that MG will bring the 1.5-litre petrol option and replace the 2.0 litre for a big diesel like the Fiat sourced 2.0-litre Multijet. A petrol 6-speed automatic option is also on the cards.

Cosmetically expect the new SUV to get LED headlamps, with a lot of stress on interior quality topped off by a large panoramic sun-roof. Although we expect that MG might downsize the 18-inch rims for the India spec SUV. Internationally the RX5 also gets standout features like remote start, airconditioning control, vehicle tracking and an electrically powered tailgate although it is too early to say whether these will see the light of day in India. It is also likely to be a benchmark in safety considering that the MG RX5 scored a 5-star rating in Chinese C-NCAP crash tests.