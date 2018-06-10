2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV spotted testing: Global launch soon

The new Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV was recently spotted testing globally and the fact that it was wearing minimum camo indicates the global launch is likely to be sooner than expected. Mercedes-Benz GLE is the replacement of the ML-Class and the pre-production ready vehicle was spotted testing in Germany. Mercedes-Benz GLE is locally assembled here in India at the company's plant in Chakan and has been one of the most successful premium SUVs in the country.

Mercedes-Benz GLE is due a new generation for a while now and is expected to make its global debut later this year and India launch of this SUV is expected in 2019. Images show that a whole new design approach on the GLE SUV, especially on the C-Pillar design.

A report on Motor 1 says that this SUV has been codenamed as W167 and showcases the taillights have been redesigned completely and now looks sleeker. It also features a distinctive C-pillar that's blacked out reminding you of the ML SUVs from the 90s. The face of the 2019 GLE Class is likely to carry forward the new Mercedes-Benz design language that we have seen on the CLS. Expect a larger front grille, revised front and rear bumper with split intakes on either side and a skid plate to add to the sporty appeal.

Expect the interiors of the new Mercedes-Benz GLE to undergo a complete transformation and follow the design cues from the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Mercedes’ new MBUX infotainment system with a pair of fully digital screens will be the highlight of the reworked interior on the new generation GLE. Interestingly, It was only a few days ago when BMW unveiled the fourth-generation X5 and now we are given an early look at one of its main rivals Mercedes-Benz GLE. Expect these new SUV in India in 2019.

Image Credit: walkoART