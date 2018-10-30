2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE prices, specs revealed: Three rows and a lot of new tech

The new 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE prices and specifications have been revealed officially. For the first time, the SUV will be offered with three rows and the second row is electrically adjustable as an option. The new 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE will be available for sale in two engine options. First, the GLE 300 d 4MATIC gets a 3.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that is good for churning out a maximum power output of 245 hp while the peak torque is rated at 500 Nm. On the other hand, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz 450 4MATIC gets power from a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine that sheds out respective power and torque outputs of 367 hp and 500 Nm. The said variant of the new GLE gets EQ Boost with the help of which the total power output is increased by an additional 22 hp for a short period of time.

The new 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE gets features like large 12.3-inch displays for the instrument cluster and the touchscreen media. The new GLE also features blind spot assist, traffic sign assist along with full LED lighting system with high beam assist.

Mercedes-Benz is offering multiple packages with the car, each of which aims at offering an improved experience in specific areas. For instance, the off-road technology package offers an uncompromised driving experience on the tarmac as well as on the roads less travelled. The said package comes with a fully variable, stepless all-wheel-drive system. Furthermore, you get speed regulation for steep downhill drives along with an off-road ABS that has specific optimization in poor riding conditions.

Another one is the Energizing Package Plus that offers multi-contour seats for the driver and front passenger. You also get seat climate control for the driver and front passenger with seat heating and seat ventilation.

Prices for the new 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE have been announced for Europe. While the 300 d 4MATIC will set you back by 65,807 Euros (Rs 55.01 lakh), the 450 4MATIC can be yours for a price of 72,649.50 Euros (Rs 60.73 lakh). As far as India launch is concerned, the new Mercedes-Benz GLE is expected to launch here sometime next year at a price slightly higher than the existing model. Stay tuned for more!