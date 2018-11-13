2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class spotted: Features to expect from the next-gen E-Class coming to India!

The Mercedes-Benz has been busy, just a few days after the new C-Class was spotted testing, the new generation of E-Class’ test mule has emerged in full camoflague. Like the C-Class, this too appears to be an early prototype, with very little in the form of legible design cues, with the horrendous place keeper clusters on the tail-lamps. Now, this is something that we usually see, in new generation cars rather than mid-cycle refreshers.

The problem with spy shots like this is that camo aside, it is very difficult to identify which parts of the car are new and which ones show the design changes. Look closer at this test mule and you will see the new generation of headlamps that are just about visible through the extensive camoflague of the car. The headlamps seem to share the same design language as seen on the new A-Class and the 2019 CLS. Though they are little more stately, and designed for E-Class.



Mercedes-Benz has gone out of their way to ensure that the design cues on the front bumper remain hidden, even the grille and Mercedes-Benz logo have been hidden to conceal details. Infact even the wheel caps don’t seem to have any Benz branding. Now, this could mean the Mercedes-Benz is using a temporary body shell for engine testing. Which means that we will have to wait till the car comes closer to production to actually get a sense for the design. The new E-Class was launched in India in 2017, a few months after its launch globally which means that this version could be expected to make its appearance on the global scene as early as 2019. Which means that India can expect a 2020 launch.



Image: Motor-1.com