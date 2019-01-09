2019 Mercedes-benz CLA unveiled at CES: Bigger, sportier with tech from flagship S-Class!

While most of the best tech in Mercedes-Benz cars is reserved for the flagship S-Class, but now the German manufacturer is bringing it to its more tech features other vehicles in its lineup. One of them is the new 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA that has been unveiled at the 2019 CES currently underway in Las Vegas. The new CLA is slightly bigger, a lot sportier and has been updated with a host tech features. After all, it was unveiled at one of the world's largest tech fests, so it had to be a lit techier than before.

With the 2019 update, the CLA will still be positioned below the C-Class but on the inside, it'll boast of high-end features borrowed from the S-Class such as the semi-autonomous system along with a smartwatch that can sync with the car.

The new Mercedes-Benz CLA is 48mm longer, 53mm wider, has a 30mm longer wheelbase and sits 2mm lower. The new dimensions will give it sportier dynamics and a more spacious cabin with roomier space from the rear passengers.

Mercedes-Benz has equipped the new CLA with its MBUX system which debuted in the A-Class, and is also featured in the GLE SUV. The system features augmented reality for navigation, voice commands and operational gestures. The driver or passenger just needs to say “Hey Mercedes,” to engage the voice assistant.

The car unveiled at CES 2019 is the CLA 250 which is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 222 hp and 350 Nm of torque and is paired with a seven-speed DCT. It will be available with both petrol and diesel engine options with dual clutch transmission and an all-wheel-drive system.

“With the first CLA we celebrated a huge success by selling some 750,000 vehicles and created a totally new segment with a four-door coupé,” Britta Seeger, member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing & Sales, said.