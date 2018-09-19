2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic unveiled: Smallest AMG hot hatch with 306 hp

Mercedes-AMG has revealed the 2019 A 35 4MATIC with numbers ever so promising, while posing a competition to the likes of Volkswagen Golf R and Audi S3. The Mercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC will truly be a hot hatch with 306 hp under the bonnet and claimed 0-100 km/h sprint time of 4.7 seconds. When it comes to design and styling the A 35 4MATIC also looks substantially more aggressive than its standard version. Mercedes-AMG has optimised the body, suspension, the all-wheel-drive system, transmission and fine-tuned the engine for the A35 AMG.

The development of the Mercedes-AMG A35 4MATIC was carried out side by side with the development process of the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class from the beginning. It was developed at the same time as the future A 45 4MATIC.

Mercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that produces 306 hp at 5,800 rpm and 400 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm, and is paired with a seven-speed transmission that sends power to all four wheels. Mercedes says A 35 4MATIC is capable of 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h (electronically limited).

Mercedes-AMG's entry-level hot hatch features five AMG DYNAMIC SELECT driving programs “Slippery”, “Comfort”, “Sport”, “Sport +” and “Individual”, which change relevant parameters, such as the response of the engine and transmission.

The new Slippery mode is optimised for slippery road conditions, with reduced power and a flat torque curve. The Comfort mode stands for comfortable and fuel-efficient driving, whereas Sport and Sport+ place the focus on agility and performance with a sporty engine and transmission tuning. The Individual driving program enables the individual parameters to be selected and saved according to personal preferences.

It also features AMG TRACK PACE as an option. It is a virtual race engineer as part of the MBUX multimedia system which permanently records more than 80 vehicle-specific data (e.g. speed, acceleration) while driving on a race track.

Also read: 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class India launch tomorrow: Big changes and expected price

The new Mercedes-AMG A 35 4MATic will be unveiled during the upcoming 2018 Paris Motor Show that will start on 2 October. Mercedes will start accepting orders for the A 35 AMG later in October, with customer deliveries beginning in Western Europe in January 2019.