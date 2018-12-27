2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R vs Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago: Should you wait for the new Wagon R?

The all-new 2019 Maruti Suzuki is all set to be launched in India on 23rd January. The highly awaited affordable family car will rub shoulders against the likes of the new Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago in the segment. While there is currently limited information available on the new WagonR, here we pit it against its two competitors to give you an idea which car will suit you and why. With the new Santro setting a benchmark in terms of features and value for money, the country's largest carmaker must be eyeing on offering a better alternative to the Santro and pricing will play a key role in this.

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R vs Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago Design and styling

The new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will retain the tall boy design from the existing model. The new model will feature LED headlamps and tail lamps along with some other elements that aim to enhance the style quotient of the car. The all-new 2018 Hyundai Santro on the other hand, looks completely different than the previous model. The car has now generous proportions compared to the outgoing model that translates to a roomier cabin. Last, the Tata Tiago gets a quite modern design language and this is one of the key reasons why it has been a decent seller in the segment.

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R vs Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago Engine specifications

The new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will continue to get power from the 1.0-litre three-cylinder K10 petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The company might also offer a five-speed automatic unit. The Hyundai Santro, on the other hand, draws power from a 1.1-litre petrol engine that gets a five-speed manual and an optional CVT gearbox options. The engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 69 bhp and 99 Nm. Last but definitely not the least, the Tata Tiago is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine good for shedding out 85 bhp and 114 Nm. The most powerful car in the segment gets a five-speed manual and a five-speed automatic gearbox on offer. The Santro gets an optional CNG kit as well and the upcoming Wagon R is expected to offer the same too.

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R vs Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago Features

The Hyundai Santro has an edge in this area as it gets multiple segment first features like rear parking sensors with camera, rear AC vents and a lot more. The car gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Tata Tiago is less feature-rich than the new Santro and gets adjustable headrests along with electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs). Now what remains to be seen is that what features does Maruti Suzuki offers in the new WagonR in order to make it a great pick in front of the competition. For now, the new 2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR will get LED headlamps and tail lamps and is expected to get a touchscreen infotainment system as well. The car is also expected to get a rear parking camera with sensors.

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R vs Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago Price in India

The new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will be launched in India next month at an expected starting price of close to Rs 4 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the new Hyundai Santro is currently available at the dealerships at a starting price of Rs 3.89 lakh. Last, the Tata Tiago has been priced at Rs 3.40 lakh for the base variant. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Now what remains to be seen is if Maruti Suzuki manages to pull a blockbuster by pricing the WagonR lesser than its two prime rivals.

Model name Price (ex-showroom) 2018 Hyundai Santro Rs 3.5 lakh - Rs 5.64 lakh Tata Tiago Rs 3.40 lakh to 5.63 lakh 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Rs 4 lakh (base, expected)

The upcoming 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R seems to be promising and if the company prices it well and offers features that are on par with the competition, the car will definitely write another success story for the brand in the years to come. More details and prices of the new WagonR will be revealed on 23rd January, so stay tuned with us for all the action!