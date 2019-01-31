2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR raking in about 2,000 bookings per day! Here’s why

The new 2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR is finally on sale in India and the new model is off to a flying start. The 2019 avatar of Maruti's popular hatchback has received over 16,000 bookings since its launch on 23rd January. With that being said, the new WagonR is raking in close to 2,000 bookings per day. Maruti WagonR has been one of the most popular and best-selling cars India has ever got. The previous generation model was due for a thorough update since a long time and the third generation WagonR has arrived with a complete cosmetic makeover along with a new 1.2-litre engine option that is shared with the Swift. Since its inception, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR has clocked over 22 lakh unit sales and the figure in itself reveals the success story of Maruti's 'tall boy'.

The new 2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR is bigger than its predecessor and looks more premium and upmarket. The richness factor has been implemented inside the cabin as well and the interiors now feel and look way better than before. The dual tone dashboard along with 17.78 cm touchscreen infotainment system supporting Android Auto & Apple CarPlay and smartly integrated storage spaces indeed make the cabin a nice place to be in. As already mentioned, the 2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR gets a new 1.2-litre engine that develops respective power and torque outputs of 81 hp and 113 Nm. We recently drove the 2019 WagonR in Udaipur and the new engine feels smoother and NVH levels are appreciably low even at triple digit speeds.

In terms of safety, the new WagonR gets driver side airbag, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD, seat belt reminder, rear parking sensors and speed alert system as standard, all thanks to the upcoming safety norms. With these changes and the already existing massive customer base of the WagonR, it is almost certain that the new model will be the next big hit from the brand. The new 2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR is priced at India at Rs 4.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base variant.

