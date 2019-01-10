2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR likely to be larger, more spacious than Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago!

The Indian car market has always been a hard nut to crack, but at the same time carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki has proven to hit the right chords time and again, and have managed to come up with the right kind of the products for the right kind of audience. There is no denying that Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has a cult following in the Indian market, and why not? Time and again, it had made it to the list of the most selling cars in the country. But with the Indian car industry bubble swelling up, the competition is racing and it’s surely getting harder to convince a car buyer with so many options lying around. Tata introduced a winner in the form of the Tiago, and if that was not all, Hyundai brought back the legend with the launch of all-new Santro. With such competition sharing the same space, it surely was interesting to run a quick spec-comparison on paper to find out if it still has the relevant ingredients that can justify its modern existence.

One of the most admired qualities of the Wagon R has always been its cabin space and looks like folks at Maruti wanted to make it even better considering the fact that the car has now grown larger in size. It now enjoys a 35mm longer wheelbase compared to the early model, and it’s also the car with the longest wheelbase in today’s comparison standing at 2435mm. Both the other two cars feature a similar 2400mm wheelbase. Rest, the new Wagon R has also grown 125mm wider and now its width stands at 1620mm, but is yet behind the other two as the Hyundai Santro comes with 1645mm and Tata Tiago features 1647mm width. But what truly makes the Maruti Wagon R a tall boy design is its height which is the tallest at 1675mm, meaning that the occupants will have acres of headroom, also its nearest competitor (Santro) is at 1560mm followed by Tiago at 1535mm of height.

Wagon R features a 32 litres of fuel tank which is slightly smaller in comparison to 35 litres of tank seen in the other two cars.

Maruti Wagon R Hyundai Santro Tata Tiago Wheelbase 2435 mm 2400 mm 2400 mm Length 3655 mm 3610 mm 3746 mm Height 1675 mm 1560 mm 1535 mm Width 1620 mm 1645 mm 1647 mm Fuel Tank 32 L 35 L 35 L

The new Wagon R will be featured in twin engines options including a familiar 1.0-litre, three-cylinder K10B unit churning out 68hp of maximum power. While the other engine is the 83hp 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine (K12M) which also does duty on the bigger Maruti cars such as Swift and Ignis. The Tata here delivers the most horses at 85hp through its 1.2-litre engine but it’s a three-cylinder unit compared to Maruti’s four. The Hyundai, on the other hand, is also a four-cylinder but churns out only 69hp though its 1.1-litre engine.

When the 'under bonnet' department is considered, Maruti clearly has the right balance of total power and cylinder count on its side.

What’s similar is the fact that all three cars come with a standard 5-speed manual gearbox, and AMT is available on all of them.

The new Wagon R is expected to feature Maruti’s SmartPlay 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility in its top-spec ZXi variant. The VXi, which is the mid-spec car will have a standard 2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth connectivity. The car’s standard safety equipment list will also include fitments such as a front seatbelt reminder, ABS, EBD, driver airbag, speed alert system and a rear parking sensor. It’s only when the car comes out in its final avatar that we will have more information on the additional features that it will pack.

What’s the expected pricing on the new Wagon R?

The car in question is expected to be priced somewhere in the bracket of Rs 4 to Rs 6 lakh. While its Korean competition ranges in at Rs 3.90-5.65 lakh, on the other hand, the Indian counterpart is priced between Rs 3.40-5.63 lakh. (All prices ex-showroom, Delhi)

