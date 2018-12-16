2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R launch date revealed: Hyundai Santro rival to launch next month

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has been one of the best selling cars in India for years now. And what had been a long awaited update for the popular tallboy hatchback is now closer to a formal launch. Maruti Suzuki dealership sources have revealed that the all-new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will be launched on 23 January. The new Wagon R had also been spotted while testing earlier this year. This will be the third generation for the Wagon R and it will certainly look a lot different than the current model while retaining the tallboy appeal.

The new Wagon R and the Wagon R Stingray will be based on Maruti Suzuki’s Heartect Platform. This also means that the Wagon R will be 3395 mm long, 1475 mm wide, and 1650 mm tall. The Wagon R also benefits from a longer wheelbase at 2460 mm.

The all-new Maruti Suzuki WagonR is expected to be powered by the 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine that also powers the current generation of WagonR, however, it is likely the tuning will be tweaked for the new model for better efficiency. The current model of Wagon R gets 67 bhp and 90 Nm. Expect the new one to be available in both manual and automatic variants.

Electric Maruti Suzuki Wagon R India launch and top things to know

Not much has been revealed about the interior of the new Wagon R. But in all possibility, Maruti Suzuki will be updating the cabin with a host of new and premium features like a touch-screen infotainment system although it may miss out on HUD that the Japanese version gets.

2018 Wagon R gets split headlamps with a line running through the body along with rear view mirrors placed on the door as against its positioning on the pillar-like on the outgoing Wagon R. The new Suzuki WagonR's boot gets styling as that reminisce of the Japanese spec Alto with tail lamps located lower down but just above the rear bumper.