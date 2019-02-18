2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is 95% recyclable: All Maruti Suzuki vehicles to follow!

When we talk about vehicular pollution it's not just what vehicles emit while they are in use over their lifetime, there is also a question of what they leave behind after they have run their course on the road. Responsible manufacture means using materials that are easily depleted over time, and to that end, Maruti Suzuki has put their best foot forward announcing their latest initiative to control the use of Substances of Concern (SoC) for mass production vehicles. Now, with the implementation of globally acclaimed International Material Data System (IMDS), Maruti Suzuki will aim to use internationally accepted norms and quantify recoverable and recyclable materials in its vehicles.

Using the International Material Data System means that data related to materials used in vehicle manufacture can be collected, maintained, analysed and archived. It facilitates meeting the End of Life Vehicles (ELV) obligations placed on automobile manufacturers by national and international standards, laws and regulations. This new system has been applied to the manufacturing process of the brand new Wagon R, and all future models from the brand. In essence, this means that the new Wagon R would be 95% recoverable and 85% recyclable, ahead of regulations in India.

Commenting on the step, Mr Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, “Maruti Suzuki is always concerned about the environment. We are taking a pro-active step and voluntarily putting in place a global mechanism for controlling hazardous substances in our vehicles. With the implementation of globally accepted IMDS system, Maruti Suzuki will be ready to comply with ELV regulations when it is launched in India.” As for vehicles that are ELV compliant, it means materials such as lead, hexavalent chromium, mercury and cadmium will either be less used in the manufacturing process meaning that once its life is over, it will not go on to pollute the environment. For Maruti Suzuki, the next step will include supporting its vendor partners to establish an efficient SoC management system as well.

We hope, that other companies that manufacture in India will take the cue from Maruti Suzuki and apply similar ideals to their manufacturing process to ensure that more vehicles in India are safe for the environment not only in their time on the road but also once their purpose is served!