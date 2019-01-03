2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R design, interior images out! Hyundai Santro rival bigger with new features

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is just a few weeks away from launch. The sixth generation of the Wagon R that debuted globally in 2017 will be launched in India on the 23rd of January 2019. Now India has essentially skipped the third and fifth generation of the Wagon R with the fourth generation only coming as the StingRay, making this upcoming model all the more important for the Indian market which has been known to love this slightly modified KEI car. Now just ahead of the launch we get our first look at the upcoming WagonR exterior design elements interiors spotted by a Team-BHP user. The new Wagon R will not only benefit from a new design but also get a feature-rich interior so as to bring it at par with the 2018 Hyundai Santro and the Tata Tiago.

Image Source Team-BHP

From the images it would seem that the new Wagon R is significantly different from the car that it replaces. The front fascia of the new car is a lot more prominent with new air intakes and better foglamp housings that make it more stylish leaving behind the drab traits of the previous car. There is now a thick chrome bar that connects the headlamps and the central Suzuki badge, the chrome is well placed and breaks the monotony of the otherwise angular design. The bonnet too is flatter and less angular than the car that it replaces adding to the Wagon Rs presence. The rear too gets a whole lot in terms of new features including new tail-lamps that have been repositioned with a new design. There's a roof-integrated spoiler with high mounted stop lamps too to add to the youthful appeal, although this is likely to be reserved for higher trims.

Image Source Team-BHP

On the inside, the Wagon R seems to have a lot more space than before and is likely to have more luggage and occupant space. The updated dashboard gets a touchscreen infotainment system that will be compatible with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, along with a dual airbags, ABS and EBD to ensure that it complies with new government guidelines

Image Source Team-BHP

Under the hood, the Wagon R is likely to use the 1.0-litre K10B three-cylinder petrol engine that makes 67 bhp at 6,200 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque delivered at 3,500 rpm, although considering the segment expect it to come with a high mileage figure to bring in budget buyers. We expect that this new Santro rival will launch between Rs 4.2 lakh and 5.5 lakh ex-showroom putting it square in the middle of Santro and Tata Tiago territory.