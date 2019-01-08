2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R AMT cabin images! Tata Tiago, Hyundai Santro challenger arriving 23rd January

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new Wagon R in India on the coming 23rd January. While the exterior images of the car are already doing rounds on the internet, the latest set of pictures issued by Auto Vikings give a clear idea of how the new model will look from the inside. The cabin of the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R AMT variant has been snapped very recently. Spotted at what seems to be a dealer yard, the new Wagon R gets fog lamps along with chrome garnish at the front grille. Furthermore, the spied unit can also be seen with body coloured rear view mirrors having integrated turning blinkers.

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R front (Image source: Auto Vikings)

The new Wagon R retains its boxy design, however, there are a few modern touches that make the car look more premium and upmarket. Also, the previous images suggested that the car will be bigger than the existing model translating to a more spacious cabin. The brochure of the new model has already been leaked on the web which suggests that the upcoming Wagon R will be offered in six colour options. The new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will likely get power from a 1.0-litre K10 petrol engine mated to a manual and an optional AMT.

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R side (Image source: Auto Vikings)

Speaking of the interiors, the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R gets dual tone white and black interiors. The steering wheel of the new model looks new and sporty and has mounted buttons to enhance the convenience of the driver. One can also see a touchscreen infotainment system that should support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. More details of the new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R to be revealed on January 23. The prices for the new model are expected to start from the Rs 3.7 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. Once launched, the new Wagon R will primarily rub shoulders with the likes of Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago in the segment. Stay tuned with us for all the updates.

