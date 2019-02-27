2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis launched with cosmetic updates and new safety features

Maruti Suzuki Ignis has been refreshed for the year 2019 with an array of new safety features and a subtle cosmetic update as well. The new 2019 Ignis now comes with reverse parking assist system, co-driver seat belt reminder and high-speed alert system as standard features across all the variants. Maruti Suzuki have made a small but significant change to the exterior with the addition of roof rails which will be available in Zeta and Alpha variants.

Besides the new additions, Maruti Suzuki Ignis features dual front airbags, ABS and EBD, seat belt pre-tensioners with force limiters and ISOFIX – child seat restraint system as standard fitments. Ignis is also compliant for frontal offset, side impact and yet to be introduced pedestrian safety crash regulations.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis is available in several colour options, including dual-tone ones - Nexa Blue, Glistening Grey, Silky Silver, Pearl Arctic White, Tinsel Blue, Uptown Red, dual tone - Tinsel Blue with Pearl Arctic White, Tinsel Blue with Midnight Black, and Uptown Red with Midnight Black.

The Ignis comes with manual and automatic transmission options with prices starting at Rs 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base variant Sigma and Rs 7.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top trim Alpha.

“Today, IGNIS has changed the way customers look at the premium compact segment. IGNIS has established itself as a complete package for those who seek the unconventional. Taking passenger safety to next level, we have loaded IGNIS with more safety features,” R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Maruti Suzuki India, said during the launch.

“These will be offered as standard across all variants. To enhance the design of IGNIS and give it a strong road presence, new roof rails are offered in Zeta and Alpha variants. We are confident that the updated version of IGNIS will be even more attractive for the premium urban car user.”

Launched first in 2017, Maruti Suzuki Ignis is based on the company's new generation platform. The Ignis comes with two engine options - a 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine and a 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission and an AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) gearbox.