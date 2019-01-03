2019 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz diesel launch soon: New 1.5 litre, more powerful diesel engine

India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki will launch Ciaz with a new 1.5-litre diesel engine soon. The information has been recently revealed by a Team-BHP reader. According to the report, the new diesel engine by Maruti Suzuki is ready for launch and the Ciaz will be the first model to get it. The report also states that the new 1498cc, DDiS 225 diesel engine will be good for churning out a maximum power output of 94 bhp along with a peak torque of 225 Nm. The fuel efficiency of this engine is reportedly rated at 26.82 kmpl. The said engine will be offered without the company's hybrid technology, initially at least. With the launch of the new diesel engine, the new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will likely be offered with two diesel engine options with the other being the already existing 1.3-litre unit. Alongside, the new Ciaz also comes with a new 1.5-litre petrol engine that belts out 103 bhp.

This new diesel engine is expected to make its way to other Maruti Suzuki cars as well. The new 1.5-litre diesel variant for the Maruti Ciaz is expected to be launched at a slightly higher price than the existing 1.3-litre diesel trim. In September last year, the new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz outsold the Hyundai Verna and Honda City with 6,246 unit sales. On the other hand, while the Hyundai Verna accounted for 3,501 unit sales, Honda City managed to find 2,564 new homes in the said month.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki has hiked the prices of its cars starting January 1, 2019. While the company had stated that the price hike will be different for different models, it chose not to disclose the exact increase in pricing. Maruti Suzuki said in a press statement that the cost of company's vehicles has been affected adversely and the reason behind that is the increase in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates.

Source: Team-BHP