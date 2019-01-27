2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno spied: New Safety Features, infotainment, interiors revealed!

First launched in 2015, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno was Maruti Suzuki’s first official foray into the premium space since the Kizashi. The Baleno like the sedan that inspired it, was a runaway success taking on the likes of the Hyundai i20 and the Toyota Etios Liva. Thus far, the Baleno has surpassed its rivals to become the segment leader, but four year sinces its launch it was beginning to be overdue for a nip and tuck. Come 2019, with the all important Wagon R launch taken care of, Maruti Suzuki will now focus on their next launch for 2019 the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Having already officially opened bookings for the Baleno out of Nexa dealerships, the Baleno has now been spotted by Team BHP at a dealership stockyard giving us a glimpse of what to expect from the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

The 2019 Baleno will get fresh designs on the alloy wheels, and a list of new features including Automatic LED projector headlamps and LED DRLs on offer. The front fascia gets a bit of a tweak to with a new front bumper design, with 3D graphics on the front grille. The fog lamp housing has been given a tweak too, and turn indicators integrated on the ORVMs Adding to the safety quotient are features like dual airbags, child seat restraint system (ISOFIX), Pre-tensioner and force limited seat belts and ABS with EBD.

Under the skin though, the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will continue to employ the existing mills, with a e 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine and the 1.3 litre diesel motor. The petrol motor will make about 83 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque, while the diesel Baleno makes 74 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque. Both motors are mated to a 5-speed manual as standard, although a petrol automatic variant will be available.

Image Source: Team-Bhp.com