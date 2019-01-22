2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Bookings open: Hyundai i20 rival gets new features, updated design

2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Bookings: Maruti Suzuki India today has opened bookings for the 2019 Baleno, the bookings will be open at an initial booking amount of Rs 11,000. The premium hatch was launched in 2015, and the time has now come for it to get a cyclic mid-life facelift with the updated car expected to launch shortly after the Wagon R, later this month. According to the company, the Baleno now gets a refreshed with a fresh sense of premium-ness and some segment-leading features, that will ensure it stays on top of its segment in terms of sales.

Cosmetically, the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be slightly updated from the car that it replaces. Don’t expect big changes, but there will be more than enough to make it unique. On the front fascia, the car gets a revised grille, a slightly reworked headlamp cluster and projector headlamps paired with a brand new front bumper and a wider central air dam that is flanked by reworked foglamp housing. Inserted into the headlamps, are newer chrome elements that connect with the chrome slat of the grille. This has been aligned to create a single unit effect on the front fascia!

In profile the new Baleno gets the same strong shut lines, ORVMs with integrated turn signal lights with very little changes to the silhouette. The revised pair of taillamps, an updated rear bumper and few minor cosmetic changes. In terms of features, this base trim is expected to come with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and speed alert warning system, and possible even driver-side seatbelt reminder as standard. It is expected that the top trim will get a reverse camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, SmartPlay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, rear defogger among others.

Powering the Baleno, expect the same list of powertrains, ie a 1.2-litre K-Series Petrol motor and a 1.3-litre DDiS Diesel engine. While the petrol engine makes 82 hp, the diesel motor makes about 74 hp. Both engines come with 5-speed manual gearbox’ as standard with a CVT option on offer for petrol. We expect the new 2019 Baleno to launch towards the end of the month following the Wagon R launch that is set for tomorrow. Once launched the car will compete with the likes of the Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, and Volkswagen Polo.