2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto Vs Renault Kwid: Which entry-level hatchback to buy?

Maruti Suzuki has recently launched an updated version of its largest selling car in India, the Alto, which meets the upcoming emission as well as safety regulations. In addition to this, the carmaker has also improved the styling of the vehicle. In the entry-level hatchback segment, the primary competition for the Alto is the Renault Kwid, which, with its SUV inspired styling, and an impressive feature list, has attracted a considerable number of buyers towards itself. However, the initial attraction has now sort of faded away with the Alto continuing to rule, not only the segment but the entire market by a considerable margin.

2019 Maruti Alto Vs Renault Kwid: Exteriors

With the introduction of the 2019 iteration, Maruti Suzuki has updated the aesthetics of the Alto to some extent. All of the changes are done to the front fascia of the vehicle. It now comes with an all-new grille, a new bumper design which gets a wider air-dam. All of these changes give this hatchback an aggressive look, in comparison to its previous iteration.

The Renault Kwid, on the other hand, continues to retain its SUV inspired exterior design, as it had from the beginning. Renault is yet to introduce a mid-life update for this car. However, without a doubt, the Kwid remains the most stylish alternative in the entry-level hatchback segment.

2019 Maruti Alto Vs Renault Kwid: Interiors and Features

Talking about the interiors, for the 2019 iteration of the Alto, Maruti has completely revamped the interior layout. That said, though the new layout is a big upgrade from the previous one, it is the exact same replica of the one seen on the Alto K10. Apart from the design changes, the Alto now also comes with a dual-tone colour scheme of black and beige. In addition to this, the company has also provided a new infotainment system, though it is not a touchscreen system.

The Kwid, on the other hand, comes with a funky dashboard layout. It comes with several features, such as the all-digital instrument cluster along with a touchscreen infotainment system which makes it better equipped than the Alto. Apart from this, the two cars are pretty much evenly matched to one another in terms of creature comforts.

2019 Maruti Alto Vs Renault Kwid: Safety Features

If we compare the onboard feature list of the two cars, both of them come as standard with a driver's side airbag, ABS with EBD, seat belt warning for the driver as well as the passenger (Kwid gets only for the driver's seat), rear parking sensors and high-speed warnings. The Kwid, however, has a slight upper hand as it also offers a rear parking camera in the top-spec trims. That said, the Maruti Alto's body structure has been upgraded in order to meet the upcoming safety regulations. Hence, contrary to the Kwid, it meets norms set for full-frontal impact, front offset impact, side impact and pedestrian protection.

2019 Maruti Alto Vs Renault Kwid: Engine specifications

The Maruti Suzuki Alto comes with a 0.8-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. This engine is capable of churning out 47 BHP of power. It is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. With the 2019 update, Maruti has equipped the same with the required hardware and hence it meets the upcoming BS-6 emission regulations. The Kwid, on the other hand, is available with a 0.8-litre and a 1.0-litre petrol engines. At the moment, they are available in BS-4 spec only.

Renault is currently working on a facelift for the Kwid hatchback. The same is expected to make its debut ahead of October this year. In addition to changes in its design, the update is also going to bring in upgrades in terms of its safety.