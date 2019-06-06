2019 Land Rover Discovery gets affordable with 2.0-litre diesel variants

The Land Rover Discovery has launched with a new 2.0-litre, Ingenium diesel engine which has brought down the price of the large off-roader to Rs 75.18 lakh (ex-showroom). The new engine will be offered in S, SE, HSE & HSE Luxury variants.

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine is mated to the 8-speed automatic gearbox which is also offered in other Land Rover models. The 2.0-litre Ingenium in the Discovery has been tuned to develop 237hp and 500Nm of torque. The engine is the first JLR engine to feature series sequential turbos. This uses one turbo which provides boost at lower RPMs, while a second larger turbo feeds in additional boost at higher RPMs.

The Land Rover Discovery until now has been offered with 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel and petrol engines both mated to 8-speed automatic gearboxes. The new 2.0-litre engine sits below both these engines and will be offered in all four trim levels: S, SE, HSE and HSE luxury trims. Depending on the trims, the Discovery with the 2.0-litre diesel engine will come equipped with electrically reclining seats, intelligent seat fold, four-zone climate control, powered third-row seats, a panoramic sunroof, cabin air Ionisation, 360° surround camera and adaptive cruise control.

Being designed for off-road use, the Discover can be equipped with air-suspension that enables adjustable ride height. This allows the Discovery to have a 34° approach angle, 27.5° break over angle and 30° departure angle. The Discovery is also capable of fording through water with a wading depth of 900mm. Being the large SUV that it is, the Discover also has a towing capacity of 3,500kgs and all of this combined makes it a highly capable off-roader.

Land Rover in India offered six models in their range. The Discovery range includes the full-size model while a Discovery Sport sits below it as a smaller 5 seats or a 5+2 model. Their Range Rover models include the Range Rover Evoque, the Velar, the Range Rover Sport and the flagship Range Rover.