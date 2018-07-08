2019 Jeep Wrangler spied testing in India: Top changes expected on the off-roader

The new generation Jeep Wrangler three-door version has been spied testing in India. The images issued by Team-BHP.com show the stickering on the front and rear and it reveals that the new Jeep Wrangler is currently undergoing ARAI testing. There is a healthy possibility that Jeep will launch the three-door and five-door versions of the Wrangler in India towards the end of 2018. The test mule that has been spotted on cam recently is most likely the Sahara trim of the Jeep Wrangler. The SUV gets 18-inch alloy wheels along with flared wheel arches and a spare wheel that has been mounted on the tailgate. Visually, there are not many changes on the new Jeep Wrangler when compared to the current model. This means that the SUV gets the same seven-slat grille up front. The bumpers are now redesigned and the LED headlights claim to offer better illumination than the conventional units.

2019 Jeep Wrangler front

The new Jeep Wrangler will most likely get power from two engine options. First, 2.0-litre diesel engine along with a 3.6-litre petrol engine that will sit at the top of the variant chain. A 3.0-litre diesel engine might also be offered with the new Wrangler. There have been reports that Jeep will soon introduce the mild hybrid technology on the Wrangler and it will be interesting to see if it makes its way to India. Gearbox will be an eight-speed automatic unit.

2019 Jeep Wrangler rear

The SUV gets all the essential off-road hardware such as locking differential, transfer case, all-wheel-drive system and a low range gearbox. Though the cabin details are not visible clearly, the new model will most likely come with bits like climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrumentation and more. The new Jeep Wrangler will be priced slightly higher than the current generation model, courtesy the newly added features on offer. More details expected soon, so stay tuned with us.

