2019 Jeep Wrangler Sahara spotted on test in India: Launch expected soon

The 2019 iteration of the Jeep Wrangler 4x4 has been spotted on test for the the first time in India. The vehicle seen in the images is a 3-door version in the 'Sahara' trim level. For your reference, this off-roader, in the international markets, is available in a total of four trim levels which are Sport, Sport S, Sahara and Rubicon. The current generation of the Wrangler is currently on sale in India in only its 'Unlimited' trim level with just a 4-door version.

The 2019 iteration of this American 4x4 features significant updates over the current version. It continues to be based on a ladder frame chassis, however, it is now lighter and is longer than before, resulting in more room on the inside. Its 'go-anywhere' capabilities have been improved with the help of better approach and departure angles, the introduction of a 'limited-slip differential', electronic locks for the front and rear axles along with an increased water wadding capacity of 30 inches.

Not all the changes done on the 2019 Wrangler are limited to the mechanical department. This 4x4 has aesthetically improved as well. Up-front you get an all-new bumper with a different housing for the fog-lamps. The circular headlamps and 7-slat grill remain the same as before, representing the vehicle's iconic heritage, but are now available with certain modern touches, such as the inclusion of LED elements in the headlamps. The rear of the vehicle also gets some subtle changes, however, it still retains its characteristic boxy appearance.

Source: Team BHP

The interior has also undergone minor updates. These consists of aesthetic as well as additions to its features and equipment list. In the international markets, the 2019 Jeep Wrangler is available with a 2.0-litre, turbocharged petrol engine along with a 3.6-litre V6 unit. However, the one that is likely to make its way to the Indian market is the 2.2-litre diesel engine which is currently on offer in the European markets. This engine is capable of churning out 198 BHP of power along with 448 Nm of peak torque.

So far, the official launch date of the 2019 Jeep Wrangler has not been confirmed. However, when launched, expect its prices to be slightly cheaper than the current generation iteration.

Image Source: Team BHP