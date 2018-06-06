2019 Jeep Renegade Facelift unveiled: Changes on most affordable Jeep and reasons that might make it a hit in India

The 2019 Jeep Renegade facelift has finally been unveiled officially with subtle updates. As reported by us earlier, the new 2019 Jeep Renegade facelift will make its debut at Turino Motor Show in Italy. The brand had teased the Renegade facelift a couple of days back and the teaser image showed nothing but a new tail lamp design that is easily more appealing compared to the outgoing model. Sadly, FCA, the parent company of Jeep has officially released just a couple of images of the new Renegade facelift to give us an idea of how the company's most affordable offering looks like. The 2019 Jeep Renegade facelift gets some decent changes up front, with the prime ones being new LED projector headlamps and a redesigned bumper. The grille is now larger and is finished in matte grey. The turning winkers now come fitted on the bumper and these now get a white treatment instead of orange. The SUV also gets updated outer rear view mirrors with integrated turning winkers.

Watch our 2018 Mahindra XUV500 video review here:

Like the front, the new 2019 Jeep Renegade facelift sees changes on the rear as well. The SUV now gets more modern looking tail lamps with the X-shape getting red colour instead of white. The outer casing looks better now with gloss black shade instead of matte black shade from the previous model. The 2019 Jeep Renegade facelift will make its debut with a new range of engines with two petrol engines on offer. While the 1.0-litre motor is good for churning out a maximum power output of 120 bhp, the bigger 1.3-litre mill will be offered in two states of tune, producing 150 bhp and 180 bhp.

Also Read: Jeep Renegade facelift unveiling on 6th June: Hyundai Creta rival to be most affordable Jeep in India



2019 Jeep Renegade facelift rear

Currently, there is no clarity as to whether FCA, the parent company of Jeep will introduce a diesel engine option on the Renegade as it announced to phase out diesels in Europe by the year 2021. In India though, the new Jeep Renegade facelift will most likely be offered with both petrol and diesel engines.

The Hyundai Creta rival is expected to land here sometime next year. Expect the prices of the Jeep Renegade facelift to be close to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). The market of compact SUVs is on a boom in India and considering the success of Jeep Compass, there is a healthy chance that the Renegade will write another success story for the brand in the years to come.