2019 Jeep Renegade facelift: Hyundai Creta rival likely to launch in India in 2019

After the massive success of the Jeep Compass SUV in India, the next big anticipation from the FCA owned brand is when will the Jeep Renegade SUV come to India. Globally, Jeep Renegade has also been a fairly successful model and is also a perfect product that meets the requirement of buyers in India. Latest spy shots from MotorAuthority suggests that Jeep Renegade will soon undergo its mid-life facelift globally and will make its debut later in 2018.

Ever since the introduction of Jeep in India, FCA India has been boasting better than ever sales and the Compass has played a major role in bringing in profits for the company. Jeep Renegade SUV will be positioned below the Jeep Compass in the company’s portfolio and at some point, the company's India-arm will once again consider investing heavily at its Ranjangaon's manufacturing facility to locally roll-out the Jeep Renegade. After Compass' success, Jeep's India family including its suppliers and dealers would have more confidence to sell the new SUV. Remember, FCA India’s Ranjangaon plant is a global hub for Jeep’s right-hand drive markets where Compass is sold and is exported to all major countries including Japan and Australia.

Jeep Renegade will further expand the brand’s vehicle lineup in India and will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta and will enter competitive compact SUV segment. Jeep Renegade's adventurous lifestyle and 4x4 capability set the Renegade apart from the existing competition.

The new facelift of the Jeep Renegade will continue to carry the existing front face but with minor changes. Expect a revised front and rear bumper. It will now feature a larger infotainment screen and new climate control dials borrowed from the new Cherokee. Expect some major mechanical changes as well. Globally, a range of engine options is available on the Jeep Renegade.

Officially, Jeep has not confirmed Renegade's India entry but with it will soon need a product that could further increase the success rate of the Jeep Compass. Jeep Renegade SUV is indeed a perfect fit for the Indian market

