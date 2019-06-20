2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross launched in India: Prices start at Rs 15.51 lakh

Isuzu India has today launched the 2019 iteration of the D-Max V-Cross pick-up truck in the Indian market. The updated iteration of this utility vehicle, which has carved out a niche for itself, comes without any change in its prices. The 2019 Izuzu D-Max V-Cross will be available in two variants i.e. the 'Standard Grade' and 'High Grade'. Prices of these are Rs 15.51 lakh and Rs 17.03 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Isuzu says that the front fascia of the new V-Cross has been inspired by 'Cyborg Orca'. It comes with a new front grille which gets a substantial use of chrome. It sits in the middle of Bi-LED projector headlamps.

The restyled front bumper gets a new housing for the fog-lamps which is surrounded by chrome accents. With this update, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross comes with a new set of 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. In addition to this, the pick-up comes with a set of roof-rails along and also features a new shark fin antenna. The side-step has also been redesigned and at the back, the V-Cross comes with a restyled bumper. Furthermore, this pick-up now comes with a new set of LED tail-lamps.

The interior of the 2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross has also been updated. It comes with an all-black colour scheme, both in the base as well as the top-spec trim. The contouring of the seats has been redesigned and they come with perforated leather upholstery in the 'high-grade' (Z) trims. The instrument cluster comes with a new 3D design which comes with 'Electroluminescent Meter and Gear Shift Indicator'. The dashboard, centre console and doors trims come with a piano black finish. The second-row occupants are offered with a USB charging port for added convenience.

The feature list of the 2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross includes steering mounted audio controls, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports USB input, DVD, AUX, iPod and Bluetooth connectivity. The V-Cross offers passive entry with vehicle start/stop button. In terms of safety, this pick-up comes with seat-belt pre-tensioner and load limiters, speed sensitive auto door lock, driver and co-driver seat belt warning, Hill-Start Assist and Hill Descent Control to name a few.

The 2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is powered by a 134 hp, CRDI diesel engine which is currently BSIV complaint. This engine is capable to deliver a maximum torque level of 320 Nm and is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The V-Cross comes with a 4WD drive system which offers shift-on-fly and comes with iGRIP (Isuzu Gravity Response Intelligent Platform).

The 2019 iteration of the V-Cross will be available with 2 new colour options, these are 'Sapphire Blue' and 'Silky Pearl White'. In addition to this, it is also available in Ruby Red, Titanium Silver, Obsidian Grey, Cosmic Black and Splash White.