2019 Hyundai Grand i10 spotted: Maruti Suzuki Swift competitor to offer more space, safety

The new 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 was spotted testing in India earlier this month and now, a new set of images - courtesy Motor1 - has surfaced which features the new Grand i10 testing in cold weather conditions in Europe. Called i10 in international markets, the new Grand i10 is expected to launch in India by the end of this year and will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift and new Ford Figo.

It is still too early to comment on what the new Grand i10 will look like since the test mules have always been spotted under heavy camouflage. But it appears the new Grand i10 will sport large head and tail lamps, and a new hexagonal grille. The hatchback also looks bigger, which would mean the new 2019 Grand i10 will have a roomier cabin compared to the current model, along with a new set of alloys.

Photo: Motor1

With the onset of new safety norms in India, expect the new 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 to come equipped with features ABS, EBD, dual airbags, seatbelt reminder, parking sensors and more as standard. Under the bonnet, it is likely the new Grand i10 will retain the 1.2-litre petrol engine and the 1.2-litre diesel engine option.

Photo: Motor1

Both the engines could be BS-VI compliant and an automatic transmission is likely to be on offer for both the engine options. Hyundai is also expected to revise power and torque outputs in favour of better performance and efficiency.

On the inside, the new 2019 Hyundai Grand i10's cabin will likely be premium, along with the addition of more comfort and convenience features. Expect features like rear A/C vents, floating touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and more.

First launched in 2013, Hyundai Grand i10 was given an update in 2017. Considering the new Grand i10 could be based on a new platform which will be longer and wider, along with added features, expect the prices to be slightly higher than the outgoing model.