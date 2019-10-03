2019 Hyundai Elantra vs Honda Civic vs Skoda Octavia vs Toyota Corolla: Features, price compared

Hyundai India today launched the new 2019 Hyundai Elantra facelift updated with a BS-VI engine and BlueLink connectivity making it the country's first Internet-connected sedan. But even so, the Elantra remains the most affordable in its segment while offering better features, competing with Skoda Octavia, Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic. While the base variant of the 2019 Elantra is priced at Rs 15.89 lakh, the Octavia, Corolla, and Civic are priced at Rs 15.99 lakh, Rs 16.45 lakh, and Rs 17,94 lakh, respectively. How do the four executive sedans compare in terms of features and specs? Find a detailed comparison below:

2019 Hyundai Elantra features:

2019 Elantra S variant comes equipped with projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 16" alloys. On the inside, it boasts of a 17.77 cm touchscreen display audio, Bluetooth connectivity. (BlueLink is available in SX and SX(O) trims). The S variant gets steering-mounted controls, voice recognition (through smartphone), rear armrest with cupholders, among others.

In terms of safety, the new Elantra S has front and side airbags, reverse parking sensors, ABS with ABD, emergency stop signal, impact sensing door unlock, burglar alarm, headlamp escort, and more.

2019 Hyundai Elantra variant-wise price (ex-showroom, India)

- 2019 Elantra S Petrol MT - Rs 15.89 lakh

- 2019 Elantra SX Petrol MT - Rs 18.49 lakh

- 2019 Elantra SX Petrol AT - Rs 19.49 lakh

- 2019 Elantra SX (O) Petrol AT - Rs 20.39 lakh

Honda Civic features:

Honda Civic V comes with 16" diamond cut alloys, push-button start/stop, remote engine start (petrol only), halogen projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED turn indicators, LED tail lamps.

Interior features include 12.7 cm display audio with four speakers, Bluetooth audio & steering-mounted controls, electronic parking brake, reverse camera with parking sensors, paddle shifters (petrol only), rear centre armrest with cupholders and more.

In terms of safety, the Honda Civic V comes with front and side airbags, vehicle stability assist, agile handling assist, hill start assist, ABS with EBD, among others.

Honda Civic variant-wise price (ex-showroom, Delhi)

- Civic V AT Petrol - Rs 17.94 lakh

- Civic VX AT Petrol - Rs 19.45 lakh

- Civic ZX AT Petrol - Rs 21.25 lakh

- Civic VX MT Diesel - Rs 20.55 lakh

- Civic ZX MT Diesel - Rs 22.35 lakh

Skoda Octavia features:

Skoda Octavia Ambition gets 16" alloys, halogen headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, fog lights (front and rear). On the inside, the Octavia 16.51 cm colour touchscreen infotainment system, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, SD card reader, SmartLink smartphone connectivity, USB, dual-zone climate control, and more.

In terms of safety, the Octavia Ambition comes with ABS with EBD, ESC, multi-collision braking, rear parking sensors, front and side airbags, among others.

Skoda Octavia variant-wise price (ex-showroom, Delhi)

- Octavia Ambition 1.4 TSI Petrol MT - Rs 15.99 lakh

- Octavia Style 1.4 TSI Petrol MT - Rs 18.99 lakh

- Octavia Style 1.8 TSI Petrol AT - Rs 20.59 lakh

- Octavia L & K 1.8 TSI Petrol AT - Rs 23.59 lakh

- Octavia Ambition 2.0 TDI CR Diesel MT - Rs 17.99 lakh

- Octavia Style 2.0 TDI CR Diesel MT - Rs 20.79 lakh

- Octavia Style 2.0 TDI CR Diesel AT - Rs 22.99 lakh

- Octavia L & K 2.0 TDI CR Diesel AT - Rs 25.99 lakh

Toyota Corolla features:

Toyota Corolla G comes with halogen headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, fog lamps (front and rear), 15" 10-spoke alloy wheels among other exterior features. On the inside, the Corolla G variant gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with USB, aux, Bluetooth, SD card, remote control, MirrorLink, HDMI, voice control, hand gesture & more.

In terms of safety, Corolla G comes with reverse parking camera with sensors, ABS with EBD and brake assist, impact sensing fuel cut, immobiliser with alarm, among others.

Toyota Corolla Altis variant-wise price (ex-showroom, Delhi)

- Corolla Altis 1.8 G Petrol MT - Rs 16.45 lakh

- Corolla Altis 1.8 G Petrol AT - Rs 18.06 lakh

- Corolla Altis 1.8 GL Petrol MT - Rs 18.82 lakh

- Corolla Altis 1.8 VL Petrol AT - Rs 20.19 lakh

- Corolla Altis DG Diesel MT - Rs 17.71 lakh

- Corolla Altis DGL Diesel MT - Rs 19.36 lakh