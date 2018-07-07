2019 Hyundai Elantra looks like a Lexus upfront: Major design details revealed in latest spy images

2019 Hyundai Elantra facelift images have been leaked and the latest set of spy pictures issued by Gepann.com reveal a lot of about the upcoming sedan. One of the major updates on the 2019 Hyundai Elantra is its heavily updated front end that will definitely remind you of a Lexus. The car now gets completely new triangular headlamps with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). You can also see fog lamps that get triangular treatment in comparison to rounded units that come on the present day model. The company's signature cascading grille is also wider now in order to give a bolder look than before. The front bumper now also gets a thick chrome strip that runs from one end to the other. The rear end of the upcoming 2019 Hyundai Elantra also sees some significant revisions and one of them is the new position of the registration number plate.

2019 Hyundai Elantra rear

The plate has now shifted to the bottom on the bumper compared to the current model on which it comes bolted on the boot lid. The split tail lamps of the car look a lot sharper now and will most likely come with a different illumination pattern. The interiors of the new 2019 Hyundai Elantra are not visible in the spy images but the cabin is also expected to get a more premium treatment. One can also expect the inclusion of more features like wireless charging, better infotainment system among many. The engine options on the new 2019 model will most likely be the same as the present generation model.

2019 Hyundai Elantra side

However, the mild hybrid technology that was recently introduced on the Tucson can be offered on the new Elantra as well. The new 2019 Hyundai Elantra will lock horns against the likes of Skoda Octavia and Toyota Corolla and is expected to go on sale in India sometime next year. Stay tuned for more updates.

Image Source: Gepann.com