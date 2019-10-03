2019 Hyundai Elantra launched at Rs 15.89 lakh: Maximum features, lowest price in segment!

2019 Hyundai Elantra facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 15.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and now boasts of a BS-VI compliant engine, BlueLink connectivity among others changes. The mid-cycle facelift Elantra will broadly come in three variants - S, SX, and SX(O) with options of manual and automatic transmission. Hyundai is offering 3-year/unlimited km warranty, 3-year/30,000 km free maintenance, 3-year BlueLink subscription, 3-year roadside assistance, 3-year map care update, 1 time Blue Care visit, and 1 home visit for S variant. It'll come in five colours – Marina Blue, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black and Fiery Red.

The 2019 Elantra facelift gets Hyundai's signature ‘cascading grille’ bringing it in-line with Hyundai's latest car design. The headlamp design has been revised and it gets new LED DRLs, muscular lines on the bonnet, triangular fog lamps, and new alloy wheels as well. The rear bumper has been redesigned, along with new wraparound tail-lights. It gets a handsfree bootlid.

The biggest change is that the 128 hp 1.6-litre diesel engine has been discontinued. The 2019 Elantra will be powered by a BS-VI compliant 2.0-litre petrol engine that makes 152 hp and 192 Nm and is paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque-converter automatic.

The new Elantra has been updated with Hyundai's BlueLink connectivity features like the Hyundai Venue and now allows remote access to its customers via their smartphones. The cabin gets Hyundai’s new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an Infinity sound system and wireless charging.

Top-spec variants continue to come equipped with dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats up front, leather upholstery, 10-way power adjust for the driver’s seat, an electric sunroof, front parking sensors, and cruise control. Standard safety kit includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control and hill-start assist.

Other safety features include Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with display on MID (New), Inside Rear View Mirror with Telematics switches (SOS, RSA & Blue Link), Front & Rear Parking Sensors with rear camera, Burglar Alarm, Hill Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Rear Defogger with Timer, Front Auto Defogger, Headlamp Escort Function, and Speed Alert System.