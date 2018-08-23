2019 Hyundai Elantra is here! Looks like Lexus, next level safety & more

The 2019 Hyundai Elantra has just been unveiled officially and the new model will definitely remind you of a Lexus at the first glance. Hyundai has claimed that the 2019 Elantra is 75 percent more equipped compared to the previous model and interestingly, the new Elantra has taken a big leap forward in terms of safety. The most noticeable visual change on the new Elantra is the design and the car gets a completely new fascia with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) and the new edgy headlamps that look like the ones that come on a Lexus. The grille and the front bumper have also been revised and all thanks to these changes, the new Elantra sure looks a lot more premium and upmarket than before. Things are equally interesting at the rear as the car gets sharp LED tail lamps and a redesigned bumper. Take a look at the images and you can clearly see that the radical change in design has made the new 2019 Hyundai Elantra look more modern and elegant.

2019 Hyundai Elantra looks modern

The cabin of the new Hyundai Elantra also gets significant updates with one of them being the new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with wireless charging facility for smartphones. The 8-inch unit is limited only on the top end model and anything below that gets a 7-inch unit.

The 2019 Hyundai Elantra gets a host of safety features among which forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking are the most significant ones. Besides this, the safety package includes features like lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring and a rearview camera with cross traffic alert. This is not where the list of safety features end as the new Elantra also gets pedestrian detection as well. Furthermore, the safe exit assist ensures that the occupants of the car exit the car safely as the system warns them of any potential danger.

2019 Hyundai Elantra packs a lot of safety features

The new 2019 Hyundai Elantra draws power from three engine options. Out of these, while one is a naturally aspirated 2.0-litre engine good for churning out 147 bhp, the 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre engines make respective power outputs of 128 bhp and 201 bhp. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual clutch automatic unit.

The new 2019 Hyundai Elantra is expected to be launched in India by the end of 2019 and will lock horns with the likes of Skoda Octavia, Toyota Corolla in the segment.