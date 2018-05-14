2019 Hyundai Elantra goes sportier: Will compete with Skoda Octavia when launched

Hyundai Elantra is approaching its mid-cycle update and the new model has been spied recently. The test mule of the new generation Hyundai Elantra wore heavy camouflage and hence, in-depth design details were not visible. The test mule of the 2019 Hyundai Elantra got snapped testing on public roads in South Korea. However, the updated headlamp assembly with a sharper design was clearly evident and it also showed the repositioned LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights), giving a cleaner look. The LED tail lamps of the new 2019 Hyundai Elantra also receive a significant update as these ditch the current pattern, giving way to a sportier horizontal pattern than before. The front and rear bumpers also witness a noteworthy change with an aim to offer a bolder look than before. The placement of the rear number plate has also changed and it has moved towards the bottom onto the bumper.

The cabin details of the new 2019 Hyundai Elantra are a mystery at the moment. However, one can expect an updated infotainment system along with minor tweaks to the overall layout and upholstery. The infotainment system should support both, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay alongside the company's MirrorLink. The 2019 Hyundai Elantra gets multiple engine options globally and these will most likely include the new Smart Stream engines that were introduced recently on the Kia Forte sedan. The India-spec model though is expected to get the same 2.0-litre petrol and 1.6-litre diesel engines that power the current generation model. Both motors are offered with manual and automatic transmissions.

Hyundai Elantra, also known as Avante in some international markets made its debut in 1990 and the sixth generation model was introduced in 2015. The next-gen Hyundai Elantra will hopefully land in India next year with a price slightly higher than the outgoing model. The D-segment sedan will challenge the likes of Skoda Octavia, Toyota Corolla and the Volkswagen Jetta. More details expected to be revealed in the coming days!