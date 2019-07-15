2019 Hyundai Elantra facelift spotted in India: What’s new and launch date

Hyundai's flagship sedan in the country, the Elantra has been received well. However, in a slacking overall segment, sales haven't been as much as what Hyundai will want. However, the company is already preparing to tackle this with a new version. The 2019 Hyundai Elantra facelift has been spotted testing in India and it seems that the carmaker is ready to launch it here. This being said, the car should be in showrooms right before Diwali. Rushlane has spotted images of the car undergoing its testing rounds in Hyderabad. Before we reveal details of the new Elantra, if you are in the market for an executive sedan, the current-gen Elantra makes sense. It is now available with a heavy discount too.

Images: Rushlane.com

The major changes that one can expect include the revised front as well as rear bumpers for increased pedestrian protection and a redesign to the cabin too. A new version of the cascading grille, triangular all-LED headlamps, LED fog lights and a restyled bonnet too will be part of the update. The alloys wheels are new while the tail lamps are expected to get a revised LED pattern. A new spoiler has been tacked on too. A new steering wheel as well as digital meters along with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system will debut. This infotainment system too will have Hyundai's new Blue Link suite and the IRVM is expected to come with the same buttons as the Venue SUV. Hyundai will retain the powered front seats and they could also come with memory function. The ventilated nature of the front seats will continue as well.

Backseat comfort is likely to be upped up as well. There will be more head as well as leg room in this facelifted version. Hyundai is also looking to up the safety game. The new Elantra will come with six airbags, driver attention alert, an improved rearview camera, a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors as well as some radar assisted features. In line with the government's safety standards for new vehicles, there will also be front seat belt warning as well as a speed alert.

Image source: Rushlane.com