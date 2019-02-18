2019 Honda Civic’s 5 features that Hyundai Elantra, Toyota Corolla Altis and Skoda Octavia don’t have!

Honda Civic has made its comeback in India finally and the new model is set to launch here on 7th March. The eighth generation model of the Honda Civic lacked a diesel engine option in India and that was one of the prime reasons that led to its discontinuation. The company has made sure that it has not repeated the mistake as the new Civic will be launched in India with a diesel engine for the first time. The new model is here to challenge premium sedans like Hyundai Elantra, Toyota Corolla Altis and Skoda Octavia in the segment. The new 2019 Honda Civic is feature rich and gets multiple segment firsts that should threaten the competition. With that being said, here we take a look at the top five features of the 2019 Honda Civic that Hyundai Elantra, Skoda Octavia and Toyota Corolla Altis fail to have.

Smart Key

The new 2019 Honda Civic comes with a smart key as well. The smart key on the 2019 Honda Civic enables the buyer to start and stop the engine. Apart from this, the smart key also offers added convenience as you can operate the sunroof, tail gate, power windows with it. A smart key that offers such liberty is not available with any of the cars like Toyota Corolla Altis, Skoda Octavia and Hyundai Elantra.

Lane keep assist

Another segment first feature on the new 2019 Honda Civic is the lane keep assist. The said feature, as the name suggests, gets a lane watch camera that is placed on the left side outside rear view mirror. Under this feature, once the driver turns on the left indicator, the camera gets activated and shows the feed on the central screen to show what is there in the blind spot.

Agile Handling Assist

The 2019 Honda Civic has a long list of segment first features and one of them is the Agile Handling Assist. The Agile Handling Assist feature on the new 2019 Honda Civic helps in offering better stability during cornering. The system uses brakes on individual wheels and hence, the vehicle maintains its composure in a better way while taking a turn.

Electronic Parking Brake with brake hold

The new 2019 Honda Civic gets Electronic Parking Brake with brake hold feature that proves beneficial in stop and go traffic. The said feature can simply be activated by pulling a switch. When engaged, the automatic brake hold feature maintains the brake pressure even when the brake pedal is released. This happens until the driver presses the accelerator and hence, the said feature can ease up the task in bumper to bumper traffic.

CVT with paddle shifters

The new 2019 Honda Civic gets a CVT gearbox with paddle shifters with the petrol engine option. The upside of having a CVT is that you do not feel the shift shock effect. Furthermore, such transmission ensures a decent fuel efficiency that can be seen in the case of the new Civic as well that offers 16.5 kmpl (claimed). However, the downside is that due to the absence of pre-defined gear ratios, the engine shows rubber band effect and takes time to build the power when one tries to drive in a spirited manner.