2019 Honda Civic spotted testing in India: To launch in February next year

2019 Honda Civic has been spotted testing in India just a couple of months before launch in India next year. The Civic has been updated with a new design and will also boast of a new feature list when compared to the last model that was on sale in India. The overall changes, however, are rather minimal as against the previous generation Civic that sold in international markets. The tenth-generation Honda Civic that will launch in India in February next year was unveiled this year during the 2018 Auto Expo.

The new Honda Civic gets a new grille with the front 'wing' finished in gloss piano black, instead of the chrome plating on the previous generation. It will also feature new alloy wheels and there will most likely be a 'Sport' trim as well.

The design of the new Civic Sport will include new 18-inch alloys, a splitter style rear bumper, a spoiler and some black accents up front. However, it is not expected to get any performance upgrades.

Powering the new Honda Civic will be the 140 hp 1.8-litre petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission. This will be the first time Honda Civic will be available with a diesel engine like Honda did with the recently launched CR-V. It will most likely be the same 120 hp 1.6-litre diesel engine paired with a six-speed manual.

On the inside, 2019 Honda Civic will feature Honda’s Digipad, that will be controlled through a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Besides this, the cabin is expected to remain largely the same.

First images of Honda Civic and Honda CR-V: India launch in FY 2018-19

Honda will, however, pay more focus on safety and the new Civic will feature a host of safety equipment as standard, including collision warning and mitigation system with automatic braking, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control among others. It is so far not clear how much of these features will make it to the India-spec Civic.

Competing with the likes of Toyota Corolla Altis, Skoda Octavia, and Hyundai Elantra, new Honda Civic is expected to be priced at around Rs 18-22 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image source: PowerDrift