2019 Honda Civic specs Revealed: First in class features, 26 kmpl for this Toyota Corolla rival!

The 10th generation of the Honda Civic is set to launch in March this year, ahead of the launch the media has been invited out to test the new car and see really how good it is. This means that this is the first time we are being presented with a full official list of the features of the Honda Civic. Highlights include two engine and gearbox combinations including a 141hp, 1.8-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 120hp, 1.6-litre diesel engine.

Honda Civic petrol Honda Civic diesel Dimensions 4656x1799x1433mm 4656x1799x1433mm Wheelbase 2700mm 2700mm Fuel tank 47 litres 47 litres Kerb weight 1300 kg 1353 kg Boot space 430 litres 430 litres

On the outside, the new Honda Civic gets LED headlamps, daytime running lamps and tail-lamps. For added value there is a chrome lining on the fog lamps as well as a few smatterings of chrome on the grille, door handles and the window line. The 2018 Civic also comes with 17-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, the Civic in its 10th generation continues to be one of the most luxurious and technologically forward cabins in its class. The theme is defined by ivory leather upholstery paired with a dual-tone dashboard and door panel theme. The leather steering wheel gets some blemishes in chrome with controls for the infotainment system and cruise control. Other features include dual-zone climate control, a powered sunroof, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display (that is Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible), an eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat and a smart key. The smart key is actually a lot more than your run of the mill lock-unlock remote with functions for engine start/stop, sunroof control, power window control and boot release. All of which come as standard with the Civic. Push-button start, automatic wipers and a fully-digital 7.0-inch MID in the instrument cluster that displays information including access to a connected smartphone’s phone book, call history and music, along with average fuel efficiency and the distance to the empty meter are part of the list.

Honda Civic petrol Honda Civic diesel Suspension (front) Macpherson Strut Macpherson Strut Suspension (rear) Independent Multilink Independent Multilink Brake (front) Disc Disc Brake (rear) Disc Disc Tyre size 215/50 R17 215/50 R17

Electronic bits include a segment-first lane-keeping assist on offer. Six airbags, ABS with EBD, stability control and Agile Handling Assist, hill-start assist, an electric parking brake with an auto-hold function, a reverse camera, a walk-away auto-lock feature and Isofix child-seat mounts on the rear seats.