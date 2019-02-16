2019 Honda Civic Review: Five features that make it the best in its segment

The Honda Civic is finally back in India and we have recently driven it around the beautiful Nandi Hills in Bengaluru. The tenth generation model of the Honda Civic is set to be launched in the country on 7th March and go up against the likes of the Toyota Corolla Altis, Hyundai Elantra and Skoda Octavia in the segment. The pricing will play an important role in the success of the Civic in India. The new 2019 Honda Civic seems like a promising package and in terms of features, it packs in almost everything and in fact even more that you would expect on a car of this segment. The Civic has always been a desirable car and the new model is well capable of frightening its rivals. Here we take a look at the five key areas where the new Honda Civic is certainly the best car in the segment.

2019 Honda Civic Design

This has to be one of the key highlights of the new 2019 Honda Civic. The Civic has a sharp and edgy styling that indeed offers sportiness to the overall character. Up front, the sleek LED headlamps with a thick chrome slat provide a premium appeal. While looking from the sides, the sloping roofline of the car will definitely catch your attention and the car gets a coupe-like profile towards the rear. Overall, the 2019 Honda Civic is a pure looker that looks impressive from almost each and every angle.

2019 Honda Civic Fuel Efficiency

Another area where the new 2019 Honda Civic shines in all its glory is fuel efficiency. Powering the new Civic are two engine options and this is the first time that the car gets a diesel engine option. The 1.6-litre diesel engine on the 2019 Civic is shared with the new CR-V and is claimed to deliver a segment-leading fuel efficiency of 26.8 kmpl. This is indeed an impressive number keeping in mind the segment in which the Civic falls in.

2019 Honda Civic Safety

The new 2019 Honda Civic is a lot safer compared to its predecessor. The new model gets multiple safety features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, stability control, hill start assist, reverse camera and a lot more. Moreover, the new Honda Civic also offers segment-first lane keeping assist and as the name suggests, it is a system that can gently steers the car back into the lane if your car tends to go out. The new Civic also gets Honda's Lane Watch camera that takes care of blind spots. Furthermore, the new model offers agile handling assist that operates brakes on individual wheels during cornering.

2019 Honda Civic Smart Key

Among multiple interesting features on offer with the new 2019 Honda Civic, one is the Smart Key. The smart key is able to turn the engine of the car ON and OFF. Furthermore, it can also operate the sunroof, boot and power windows of the car. That being said, the Smart Key for the new 2019 Honda Civic highly enhances the convenience for the owner.

2019 Honda Civic Interiors and Comfort

One more area where the new 2019 Honda Civic has improved a lot over its predecessor is the cabin feel and convenience. Step inside the cabin of the new Civic and you will take no time to get impressed by the upmarket cabin feel and premiumness on offer. The adjustable armrest on the new 2019 Honda Civic can be flipped open for a storage compartment that has a USB point as well. Moreover, there is another USB port in the two-storey center console compartments having 1.5-ampere output for quicker charging. The dashboard on the new Civic has a soft-touch layer. The centre console gets a seven-inch colour touch screen that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.