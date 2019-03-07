2019 Honda Civic off to a flyer! Over 1100 bookings in just 20 days

The new 2019 Honda Civic has just been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 17.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has announced that the new Civic has received over 1100 bookings in just 20 days. The Civic has made its comeback today after remaining absent of almost six years in the Indian car market. Lack of a diesel engine option and low sales numbers were the main reasons behind the discontinuation of Civic in India back in the year 2013. The Civic has always been an admirable car and its retirement from the Indian market earlier indeed left many enthusiasts disappointed.

Powering the new 2019 Honda Civic are two engine options. While the 1.6-litre diesel engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 120 bhp and 300 Nm, the more powerful 1.8-litre petrol unit makes out 141 bhp and 174 Nm. The petrol engine gets a CVT unit while the diesel engine comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. In terms of features, the new Honda Civic gets some interesting ones like lane watch camera, handling assist, electric parking brake with brake hold function, smart key and lots more.

The new Civic has been launched in India in the price range of Rs 17.70 lakh to Rs 22.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The starting price of the new Honda Civic is higher compared to its rivals like the Toyota Corolla Altis, Hyundai Elantra and Skoda Octavia. One of the reasons behind is that the Civic is offered only with a CVT with the petrol engine option and not a manual one. On the other hand, the top end petrol and diesel variants of the Civic undercut the pricing of the Skoda Octavia, which is quite well-equipped. That being said, the new 2019 Honda Civic has been priced sensibly as it offers multiple segment first and interesting features for all your money.

Add to that the fact that the Civic is one of the best looking cars in the segment and we believe that there will be many customers who will buy this car just because of the way it looks. With that being said, the new Honda Civic essentially gets all the required ingredients to become a hit again. Stay tuned with us for more updates!