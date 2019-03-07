2019 Honda Civic launched at a price of Rs 17.70 lakh: Toyota Corolla rival back with better features, diesel engine!

2019 Honda Civic launch: Honda has launched the new Civic at a starting price of Rs 17.70 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Honda sedan makes its return to India, after a brief 6-year hiatus after it was pulled off shelves in 2013. In its second innings, the Honda Civic will take on a feature list of rivals including the Toyota Corolla Altis, the Skoda Octavia and the Hyundai Elantra, and Honda is not messing around. The new Honda Civic will debut with a petrol and a diesel engine option to ensure that the Civic is always considered. In terms of looks, the Civic may have lost its sleek appeal to make it more in-line with Honda’s present design language, but that’s not to say the Civic has lost its appeal. In the front, the car gets sleek LED headlamps that add a strong appeal to the car but also offer better illumination.

Under the hood, the 2019 Honda Civic customers can pick between two motors, a 1.6-litre diesel that makes 120 hp and a 1.8-litre petrol that makes 141 hp! The diesel is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the petrol is offered with an automatic CVT gearbox only. Honda has also ensured that the Civic is at par if not better than the competition in terms of features. the new model gets a lane watch camera and the feed of the blind spot is displayed on the central display once the driver turns on the left side indicator. Furthermore, the new 2019 Honda Civic gets multiple interesting features like a smart key, handling assist all of which are unique to Civic in its segment and a missed on the Toyota Corolla Altis, Skoda Octavia and Hyundai Elantra. The CVT gearbox can also be operated with the paddle shifters in the petrol version of the Honda Civic.

Check out the variant wise pricing of the new 2019 Honda Civic:

Variant Name Prices (ex-showroom, India) V CVT Petrol Rs 17.70 lakh VX CVT Rs 19.20 lakh ZX CVT Rs 21.00 lakh VX MT Diesel Rs 20.50 lakh ZX MT Rs 22.30 lakh

The 2019 Honda Civic gets an electric parking brake along with a brake hold function that offers convenience in bumper to bumper traffic. While the Civic returns at a much higher price point than before. In this low volume segment, it will be interesting to see how the Civic stands vis-a-vis its rivals, while the Octavia is very feature rich and modern, it is also likely to be more expensive than the Civic. On the other hand, the Corolla which is closer to the Civics price point may seem dated, in comparison, until the newer model comes in next year!