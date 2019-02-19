2019 Honda Civic India launch on 7th March: Expected price, features, mileage, specs

The new 2019 Honda Civic is set to be launched in India on 7th March. The eighth generation model of the Honda Civic was discontinued in India in the year 2013 and one of the prime reasons behind was the absence of a diesel engine option. Now, with a diesel engine, appealing design and some interesting features up its sleeve, the new Civic is expected to give a tough fight to the competition. The new model will be available in two engine options. The new 2019 Honda Civic gets a 1.8-litre petrol engine that will be good for churning out a maximum power output of 141 bhp. On the other hand, the 1.6-litre diesel engine that is shared with the CR-V develops 120 horses. While the petrol engine is mated to a CVT only, the diesel motor is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

While the petrol engine delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.5 kmpl, the diesel unit returns a class leading 26.8 kmpl. As far as features are concerned, the new 2019 Honda Civic gets some segment firsts that will surely give it an edge over its rivals. To start with, the car gets a lane watch camera and as the name suggests, it shows the feed of the blind spot on the central display when the driver turns on the left indicator. Another feature is the Agile Handling Assist and the feature aims at offering enhanced stability during cornering as it uses brakes on individual wheels.

Furthermore, the Honda Civic also comes with an electric parking brake with a brake hold function that eases up the task in bumper to bumper traffic. The new 2019 Honda Civic is expected to be launched in India in the price range of Rs 18 lakh to Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom). The luxury sedan challenges the likes of the Toyota Corolla Altis, Hyundai Elantra and Skoda Octavia in the segment. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!